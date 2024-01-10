American Red Cross declares emergency blood shortage as donations hit 20-year low

In today’s Health Alert, the American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood shortage. Donations have dropped 40% over the last two decades and are now at a 20-year low. The non-profit urgently appeals to the public to donate blood and help replenish the nation’s supply.

Change is just a natural part of life, and that is exactly what’s been happening over the last twenty years. A significant factor is how people connect in their communities.

The COVID-19 pandemic really shook things up in how we live and work. More folks are working from home, and this has led to fewer opportunities to donate as there aren't as many blood drives at workplaces where people used to gather.

On top of that, it’s winter, and there is a lot of sickness going around. Respiratory illnesses and bad weather conditions can lead to people canceling their blood donation appointments.

All these factors combined can have a huge impact. In one week alone, the Red Cross had 7,000 fewer donations than expected between Christmas and New Year's Day.

This is really bad news for hospitals, as there seems to be not enough blood to meet demand.

In some communities, blood centers only have a one-day supply, and that is scary. Every two seconds, someone in this country needs blood.

To put this into perspective, roughly one pint of blood is collected when you donate. But say, you’re in a serious car accident, you might need up to 100 units of blood. Or if a woman giving birth has unexpected bleeding, she might need hundreds of units of blood to survive.

Furthermore, blood shortages can lead to delays in much-needed medical procedures. So, this is truly a matter of life or death.

Platelets and red blood cells are the two types of blood products that are often needed. Platelets are always in demand because they only last for five days, making it challenging to build a large inventory. When it comes to red blood cells, they last longer, up to 42 days after they're collected.

As for the incentive, blood donors have a chance to win a trip for two to Las Vegas to see the Super Bowl. Donate anytime between now and the end of January to be automatically entered. To qualify, you must weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. In most states, you must be aged 17 or older, but some states, like Michigan, allow 16-year-olds to donate with parental permission. If you’re interested or need more details, please visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.