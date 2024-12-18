As holiday gatherings pick up, here’s what to know about rise in respiratory illnesses

(WXYZ) — Holiday gatherings and travel are picking up and so are many respiratory illnesses. Experts are watching the usual winter culprits like the flu, RSV and walking pneumonia.

My family and I enjoy this time of year catching up with friends and loved ones. But the downside is that respiratory viruses also love this season.

Now, it seems we have a new challenge post-COVID-19, where some diseases are spreading more widely or quickly than usual. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is already warning that hospitalizations for respiratory viruses could peak higher this season than before the pandemic.

Here’s what’s happening: Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, has surged. There are nearly six times more cases reported this year compared to the same time last year.

Walking pneumonia cases have also increased over last year, especially in kids. For children ages 2 to 4, cases went from 1.0% to 7.2%. And for kids ages 5 to 17, it increased from 3.6% to 7.4%.

As for RSV, or respiratory syncytial Virus, case numbers are elevated and still climbing. Hospitalizations have been increasing across many parts of the country.

Flu is kicking off, and cases are starting to increase. But overall, numbers remain low for now.

Lastly, COVID-19 cases have leveled off, but weekly deaths range between 160 and 600.

In general, infectious disease experts are advising people to stay informed but not to panic.

Stress and holiday travel can take a toll on your immune system, making it easier to get sick. But there are simple steps you can take.

First, stick to a healthy, balanced diet. I know it’s tough with all the holiday treats, but nutritious foods give your body the right fuel to help fight off infections and recover faster.

Next, vaccines are important. They lower your risk of getting sick and can make symptoms much milder if you do catch something.

Also, when you’re in crowded places, try to keep some distance when possible. Wash your hands often, avoid touching your face and if you’re traveling, consider wearing a mask, especially if someone nearby appears sick.

Now, if you’re feeling under the weather, it’s best to stay home. If you must go out or be around others, wearing a mask can help reduce the spread. And before visiting elderly family, babies or anyone at high risk, take a quick at-home COVID test if you have cold-like symptoms.

Lastly, if you develop symptoms like a high fever, trouble breathing or chest pain, head to the emergency room. For milder issues that won’t go away, check in with your doctor.

Taking these simple steps can help you and your loved ones stay healthy and enjoy the holiday season.

