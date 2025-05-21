As tick-borne illnesses rise, Michigan urges residents to protect themselves

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, tick-borne illnesses are on the rise, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging people to protect themselves from being bitten.

The most common tickborne disease in our state is Lyme disease. Cases have jumped 168% in just five years. There were 452 cases recorded in 2020. Last year, that number jumped to 1,215.

But it’s not just Lyme disease. Another tick-borne illness, anaplasmosis, went from 17 recorded cases in 2020 to 82 in 2024. That’s almost a fivefold increase.

Now, both diseases are spread by the blacklegged tick, also called the deer tick. It’s well established in parts of Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas, and it continues to spread to more areas.

So why does this matter? Well, Lyme disease is caused by a bacterium called Borrelia burgdorferi. It can lead to fever, fatigue, joint pain, and sometimes a rash that looks like a bullseye. If untreated, it can cause heart, joint, and nervous system issues.

Anaplasmosis is caused by a different bacterium, Anaplasma phagocytophilum. Symptoms can feel like the flu - fever, chills, and muscle aches. Without treatment, it can lead to confusion, seizures, brain inflammation, internal bleeding, and serious breathing issues. It’s especially dangerous for older adults or people with weakened immune systems.

Getting outside is great for your health, so don’t let ticks stop you. Just take a few steps to protect yourself.

Avoid grassy, brushy, and wooded areas where ticks live. Stick to the middle of trails. Wear long sleeves and pants, and treat clothes with permethrin or wear pre-treated gear. Also, use an EPA-registered bug spray on exposed skin.

After coming indoors, do a full body check, including your kids and pets. Try to shower within two hours, and wash and dry clothes on high heat to kill any ticks.

Now, if you find a tick, remove it right away. Use fine-tipped tweezers to grab it close to the skin, and pull steadily. Then clean the bite with antiseptic.

Be sure to watch for symptoms like fever, fatigue, rash, or muscle aches. If anything seems off, especially if you think the tick was attached for more than 24 hours, call your doctor. Both Lyme disease and anaplasmosis can be treated with antibiotics, but early treatment is key.

Everyone should get out and enjoy summer, but just be mindful when it comes to ticks.

