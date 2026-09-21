Ask Dr. Nandi: 8 common food additives linked to high blood pressure and heart disease

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, a recent study found that common food preservatives may affect heart health. Eight in particular have been linked to increased rates of high blood pressure and heart disease.

The study was part of a large research project in France. Every six months, participants recorded what they ate and drank over a three-day period. Over 112,000 adults participated, and they were followed for about seven to eight years.

And here’s what the researchers found: eight food additives were linked to higher rates of high blood pressure. Those included potassium sorbate, potassium metabisulphite, sodium nitrite, ascorbic acid, sodium ascorbate, sodium erythorbate, citric acid and extracts of rosemary.

And one of those additives, ascorbic acid, or vitamin C, was also linked to cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke, and angina.

Now, these preservatives are split into two categories: non-antioxidant preservatives and antioxidant preservatives. For non-antioxidant preservatives, the highest consumers had a 29% higher risk of high blood pressure and a 16% higher risk of heart disease. And people with the highest intake of antioxidant preservatives had a 22% higher risk of high blood pressure.

What’s the difference between these two types of preservatives? And why might they affect the body?

Non-antioxidant preservatives mainly stop bacteria and mold from growing and help food last longer. For example, sodium nitrite is commonly used in processed meats like bacon, ham, and deli meats. And potassium sorbate can be found in foods such as baked goods, cheeses, and sauces.

Now, antioxidant preservatives work differently. They slow a chemical reaction called oxidation. That helps keep foods from turning brown, developing off flavors, or becoming rancid. Ascorbic acid, citric acid, and rosemary extracts are some examples. You can find these types of ingredients in a variety of packaged and processed foods at the grocery store.

As for why preservatives might affect the body, one possibility is that some preservatives may contribute to oxidative stress. This happens when harmful molecules in the body build up faster than the body can neutralize them. Over time, that can damage cells and tissues. Researchers are also looking at whether some preservatives may affect the pancreas, which helps regulate blood sugar and metabolism.

One thing I want to point out is that this was an observational study. So, it does not prove these preservatives caused high blood pressure or heart disease. More research is needed.

That said, I still recommend choosing fresh or minimally processed foods as much as possible. And limiting processed and packaged foods can help you avoid unnecessary additives.