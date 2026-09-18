Pancreatic cancer is often called a silent killer, with a very low five-year survival rate of 14%. But there’s hope on the horizon. A new blood test may help doctors spot pancreatic cancer earlier.

See the full story from Dr. Partha Nandi in the video below

Ask Dr. Nandi: Blood test could spot deadly pancreatic cancer sooner

The experimental blood test is called PANXEON. It detected about 87% of stage one and stage two pancreatic cancers. That is good news because these are earlier stages.

The reason why pancreatic cancer is called a silent killer is that it can go unnoticed for a long time. That’s because early symptoms may be mild or nonexistent. Unfortunately, about 90% of cases are found after the cancer has already spread to other parts of the body.

Now, there was another promising result. The test also showed potential for finding high-grade dysplasia, a precancerous change, in people with high-risk pancreatic cysts. It detected it about 64% of the time.

So how does the test work? It analyzes blood for several markers tied to pancreatic cancer. These include tiny pieces of genetic material shed by the cancer, along with a protein produced by pancreatic cancer cells called CA 19-9. Then, artificial intelligence combines those results into one risk score. That score could help identify people who may need additional testing.

What about false positives? And who might benefit from a test like this?

A false positive means the test suggests cancer when cancer isn’t actually there. In this study, the false-positive rate was about 3% in people at low risk, but it rose to about 16% in higher-risk groups.

As for who might benefit from this test, it could be useful for people who have a higher-than-average risk. That includes people with certain inherited genetic changes that increase pancreatic cancer risk, those with pancreatic cysts, or chronic pancreatitis, which is long-term inflammation of the pancreas, as well as people with a family history of pancreatic cancer.

But we are not there just yet. Nearly 1,800 people across four countries took part in the study, but we still need larger, more advanced trials before this could potentially be used in your doctor’s office.

If future studies continue to show promise, this could be a huge win in the fight against this deadly cancer. Unlike breast or colon cancer, there is no routine screening test for pancreatic cancer. So, when symptoms like weight loss, abdominal pain, or blood sugar problems finally show up, the disease may already be advanced.

This Week on the Dr. Nandi Show

Dr. Nandi breaks down what really goes on in medical care, and meets with several people who are unsure or unhappy with their treatment. A health policy expert also joins the conversation to discuss changes in medical care policy and how to get the best treatment possible. This episode shows how to advocate for yourself, and explores what it means to be your own health hero. Tune in this Sunday, September 20th at 5 pm.