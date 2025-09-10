Ask Dr. Nandi: Detroit ranked number one Asthma Capital in America

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, Detroit has been ranked the number one Asthma Capital in America. The report comes during the “September Asthma Peak”, when more people end up in the ER with asthma than at any other time of year.

Many people don’t know that where you live can affect how well you control and manage asthma. Now, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America looked at asthma rates, ER visits, and deaths across the country. They ranked the top 100, and Detroit came in at number one. Why? Because we have higher-than-average asthma cases and higher-than-average deaths from asthma.

So why might this be happening in the Motor City? Well, poor air quality and limited access to care are two major factors, according to this report. Also, other things like high pollen, more infections, poverty, poor housing, and schools can all make asthma worse.

As for why September is “Asthma Peak” month, that’s because several triggers come together: kids are back in school, respiratory infections spread, and weed pollen peaks. All of that leads to a spike in asthma emergencies and hospitalizations - first in children, and then in adults.

Asthma itself is a chronic condition where the airways swell, narrow, and fill with mucus. That makes it harder to breathe and can trigger coughing, wheezing, or chest tightness. Attacks can be life-threatening if they’re not managed. Sadly, every day in the U.S., 9 to 11 people die from asthma.

The good news is, there are steps you can take to protect yourself. First, see your doctor or specialist to look over your symptoms, triggers, and medications. Make sure your Asthma Action Plan is up to date so you know what to do if symptoms worsen.

Next, keep up to date on vaccines like flu, COVID-19, RSV, and pneumonia. These infections can really flare up asthma.

Also, pay attention to your environment. Improve indoor air quality by changing filters regularly, and keep air moving with good ventilation. And before heading outside, check pollen and air quality reports. Be sure to limit time outside on high-risk days.

Unfortunately, asthma can’t be cured, but it can be controlled. And with the right care and awareness, people living with asthma can stay healthier and avoid unnecessary trips to the ER.