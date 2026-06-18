Ask Dr. Nandi: FDA approves 1st single-dose generic flu treatment ahead of flu season

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, the FDA has approved the first generic version of Xofluza, a prescription antiviral medication used to treat the flu. The drug is unique because it can be taken as a single dose, which could make treatment easier and more affordable for many patients.

FDA approves 1st single-dose generic flu treatment ahead of flu season

This approval is important because it gives patients access to the first generic version of baloxavir marboxil, the active ingredient in Xofluza. Unlike some other antiviral medications that must be taken twice a day for five days, this treatment is taken as a single dose. The medication is approved for people age 5 and older who have had flu symptoms for no more than 48 hours. It can also be used after exposure to someone with influenza to help prevent illness.

From a public health perspective, the biggest advantage is convenience. The easier a treatment is to take, the more likely people are to complete it correctly. And because this is now available as a generic medication, it may also become more affordable and accessible for many families.

It's important to remember, though, that antiviral medications work best when started early. If you wait several days after symptoms begin, the benefit is much smaller.

Should people view this new generic flu medication as a substitute for getting a flu shot?

No. This is a treatment, not a replacement for vaccination.

The flu vaccine remains the best way to reduce your risk of getting seriously ill from influenza in the first place. While antiviral medications can shorten the duration of illness and may reduce complications when taken early, they don't provide long-term protection.

I often compare it to wearing a seatbelt versus calling an ambulance. The vaccine helps prevent severe illness before it happens. Antiviral medications are something we use after infection occurs. For older adults, young children, pregnant women, and people with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, asthma, or weakened immune systems, getting vaccinated each year is still one of the most important steps they can take to protect their health.

As always, my advice is simple: get your flu shot, practice good hand hygiene, stay home when you're sick, and talk to your healthcare provider early if flu symptoms develop. The sooner treatment begins, the better it tends to work.

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