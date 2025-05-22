Ask Dr. Nandi: Food safety tips for your Memorial Day cookout

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, with Memorial Day around the corner, many families are firing up the grill. But how can you keep your food and your guests safe from harmful bacteria?

Memorial Day weekend kicks off the summer for many. But it’s also a time when foodborne illnesses start to rise. However, with a little planning, you can keep your cookout safe for everyone.

Let’s start with how to store your food. If you’re bringing meat, poultry, or seafood to a park or someone else’s home, make sure it stays cold by using a cooler packed with ice or ice packs. Keep it under 40 degrees to prevent bacterial growth. Also, store raw meats separately from ready-to-eat foods like fruits, salads, or buns — this helps prevent cross-contamination.

Next is food prep. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing food or handling raw meat. If running water isn’t available, bring a jug of water, soap, and paper towels. And don’t reuse plates or utensils for cooked meat that you used for raw — that’s a common way harmful bacteria like Salmonella or E. coli spread.

Now, when it comes to grilling, meat may look done, but it could still be undercooked. So use a food thermometer and cook all poultry to 165°F, ground meats like burgers to 160°F, and steaks, chops, and fish to 145°F.

Lastly, once food is cooked and served, don’t let it sit out for more than two hours this weekend. After that, bacteria can multiply quickly and make people sick.

The most common symptoms of food poisoning are diarrhea, stomach pain or cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever.

Most people will recover with rest and fluids, but foodborne illness can be more dangerous for certain groups, especially adults over 65, young children, pregnant women, and anyone with a weakened immune system.

Please see a doctor if you develop bloody diarrhea or diarrhea that lasts more than three days, severe vomiting, signs of dehydration, or a fever over 102 degrees.

The good news is most cases are preventable when you know the risks. So enjoy the long weekend, fire up the grill, but make sure food safety is part of the plan. It’s a simple way to protect your guests and still have a great time.

