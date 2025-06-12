Ask Dr. Nandi: Getting mosquitoes to bug off

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, the calendar says it’s still spring, but Michigan residents need to be on the lookout for those summer pests: mosquitoes.

Saginaw County officials have recorded this year’s first evidence of the mosquito-borne West Nile virus found in a crow.

Just saying the word “mosquito” makes a lot of people itch. The dreaded insect thrives in hot, wet, and humid weather, so it won’t be long before we see them flying around.

For those of you who don’t know the science of mosquitoes, the tiny bugs like to lay their eggs in standing water. We had a lot of rain here in Michigan last year, so there were more opportunities for the mosquitoes to multiply. Once the temperature remains over 50 degrees, mosquitoes emerge from their winter homes, and the eggs begin to hatch.

For the most part, mosquito bites don’t require any medical attention. However, certain mosquitoes carry a variety of potentially serious diseases, including West Nile Virus. It’s the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States. Although many people with West Nile Virus don’t experience symptoms, others develop issues that can range from a fever, body aches, and fatigue to a serious neurologic illness like encephalitis or meningitis.

The key is to limit the mosquito’s access to breeding sites and protect yourself from being bitten. Here’s some advice:



Empty standing water from any containers outside your home, such as flowerpots, buckets, pet water dishes, and birdbaths.

Always use insect repellent when you’re outside.

Wear loose, long-sleeved shirts and long pants outdoors, especially between dusk and dawn.

And, install or repair screens on your windows and doors to keep the mosquitoes out.

Taking the necessary precautions will help you enjoy a safe, fun-filled summer outdoors.

