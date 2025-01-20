Ask Dr. Nandi: How do you stay safe in extreme cold?

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, southeast Michigan is under a Cold Weather Advisory until noon Wednesday. Wind chills could drop as low as 20 below zero, posing serious health risks.

Frostbite and hypothermia are the biggest concerns when it’s this cold with strong winds.

Now, wind chill is how cold it feels when the wind combines with the air temperature. As the wind speeds up, it pulls heat away from your body faster. And this lowers both your skin temperature and your internal body temperature. So, at a wind chill of -20° Fahrenheit, frostbite can happen in as little as 30 minutes.

Frostbite occurs when your skin freezes from the cold. It often starts with that pins-and-needles feeling in places like your nose, ears, fingers, or toes. It can cause your skin to turn white or pale. If you feel numbness, get inside right away and warm up slowly. Use warm—not hot—water. And here’s why: if your skin is numb and you can’t feel anything, hot water can cause damage because you won’t realize how hot it is.

Also concerning in this weather is hypothermia, which can kill. It happens when your body temperature drops below 95 degrees. Symptoms include uncontrollable shivering, confusion, slurred speech, and extreme drowsiness. If you notice these signs, call for help right away. Check the person’s temperature if you can. If it’s below 95, they need immediate medical care.

The most vulnerable include infants, older adults, and anyone spending a lot of time outside. So, check on older loved ones and neighbors to make sure they’re staying warm. If there are heating issues, never use a generator indoors—it can be deadly. If portable heaters are being used, read the instructions carefully to avoid fire hazards.

If you or anyone you know is struggling to stay warm, many communities in Metro Detroit have warming centers. You can find more information by calling Detroit's Housing Resource helpline at 866-313-2520.

Now, if you do have to go outside, here’s how to protect yourself:



Dress in layers of loose, lightweight clothing. The air between layers helps keep you warm.

Avoid wearing cotton—it holds moisture and makes you colder. Instead, use synthetic fabrics that dry quickly.

Wear a water-resistant coat with a hood. And don’t forget a hat, as up to 40% of your body heat can escape through your head.

Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs. And wear mittens instead of gloves to keep your hands warmer.

Please stay warm, keep an eye on local weather updates, and limit your time outdoors to stay safe.