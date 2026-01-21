Ask Dr. Nandi: How does cold weather impact your body?

In today’s Health Alert, we know that exposure to extremely cold temperatures can lead to frostbite and hypothermia. But the weather can also be dangerous to your body in several other ways, especially if you have underlying medical conditions.

Earlier this week, I pointed out the warning signs and treatment for frostbite and hypothermia. However, there are other serious medical issues that can arise when the temperatures drop.

In fact, extreme cold can have a negative effect on all the systems in your body. The heart, brain, and other vital organs are at risk when you’re exposed to the cold for too long, and your body loses heat faster than it’s produced.

The cardiovascular system is impacted because blood vessels constrict to prevent heat loss and to keep more blood around the body’s core. As a result, blood pressure increases, and that can lead to a heart attack or stroke, especially for people who already have cardiovascular issues.

The respiratory system is also affected by cold temperatures. People with asthma, chronic lung disease, and other respiratory illnesses are at higher risk because the cold, dry air irritates the airways. This leads to inflammation and constriction, which causes wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath.

The brain is also at risk if hypothermia sets in. The constriction of the blood vessels can impair cognitive function.

And finally, the cold weather is bad for the immune system. More people get sick because they’re spending time indoors and in crowded environments. That makes it easier for germs to spread.

Here are some tips on keeping warm during this cold spell:



Dress warmly when you go outside. Wear a scarf, hat, and gloves. Make sure no skin is left exposed.

Stay active while you’re outdoors to help generate body heat. But don’t overdo it. Too much physical activity will cause you to sweat and lose heat.

Drink warm beverages when you’re outside, but avoid alcohol and smoking.

And finally, if you get caught unprepared in the cold, seek shelter behind something that will block the wind or jump up and down to warm up.

We all know winter can be challenging here in Michigan, but you can still enjoy the beauty of the outdoors. Just make sure you’ve taken the proper precautions before you step outside.

