Ask Dr. Nandi: How hospitals prepare for active shooter incidents after lockdown at Corewell

(WXYZ) — A frightening situation unfolded at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital when a shooting in the parking garage led to a lockdown.

Police say this was a targeted attack between two employees. Thankfully, the victim is expected to recover, and the suspect is in custody.

I make rounds at the hospital and several of my colleagues were there. It was a tense and emotional situation. Hospitals are places of healing, so to have violence like this on campus is very unsettling.

Some of my colleagues were locked down inside, following safety protocols while police worked to secure the area. Thankfully, they’re all safe and the hospital is back to normal operations.

Corewell Health does have an Active Shooter Response Plan. It’s designed to help protect staff, team members, patients and visitors in these situations.

Now, Thursday morning, the hospital texted staff including myself letting us know there was an emergency situation with an active shooter. They urged everyone to take immediate personal safety measures and follow the run, hide, fight guidelines. This is all detailed in Corewell’s plan, which stresses that an active shooter may move through the building and personal safety should always come first.

The run, hide, fight approach is exactly what it sounds like. We are encouraged to run to safety if there's an escape route. If you can’t escape, find a secure place to hide, lock doors, silence your phone and stay quiet. And if you’re confronted directly, you can fight back by acting aggressively, yelling or using nearby objects as weapons.

No system is perfect, but I believe the response Thursday morning was quick and appropriate. I’m grateful that the victim is recovering and that no others were injured.

This is a tough reminder that workplace violence can happen anywhere, even in places meant for healing. I think we all need to stay aware of our surroundings and not ignore warning signs if something feels off. If you’re concerned about someone’s behavior — whether it’s a coworker, a patient or anyone on campus — speak up. Reporting concerns early might help stop something like this from happening.

It’s completely normal to feel shaken after something like this. If you’re feeling anxious or overwhelmed, talk to someone whether it’s a friend, a family member or even a professional. Health care workers already carry a lot of emotional weight, and worrying about our safety makes it even harder. Lean on each other, check in with your colleagues and don’t be afraid to ask for help if needed.

From what I understand, Corewell is offering support for staff including counseling resources for anyone who needs it. When something traumatic happens, having a space to process emotions is critical. I expect they’ll also review safety protocols to see if any improvements can be made. But the most important thing right now is making sure staff and patients feel safe and supported as they move forward.

