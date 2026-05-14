Ask Dr. Nandi: How should you talk to your kids about hantavirus?

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, the hantavirus outbreak is causing concern for many families. Parents are wondering how to talk to their children without scaring them.

Kids can hear scary or confusing stories, especially on social media. So what’s the best way for parents to approach these conversations?

I’m a parent myself, so I get how outbreaks like hantavirus can feel unsettling, especially for kids.

Now, parents should start by reassuring their kids that hantavirus is very rare, especially in the United States. It is not spreading like COVID or the flu, and it is not expected to.

I would also ask your child what they know. Kids may see misinformation online or hear it from classmates. It’s important to correct any fears with facts. You can share that Hantavirus is a real illness, and there are ways to stay safe.

Keep the conversation calm and simple. Hantavirus is usually linked to contact with infected rodents or their droppings, urine, or saliva. The biggest risk comes from cleaning enclosed spaces like garages, sheds, attics, cabins, or RVs where mice may have been present. And while the Andes strain linked to this outbreak can spread person-to-person, it usually does so after close, prolonged contact. For instance, sleeping in the same bed, sharing utensils, or kissing. Children should not worry about getting infected from casual contact at school, on playgrounds, or in public spaces.

The best protection from hantavirus is to avoid exposure to rodents and their droppings. If you need to clean up rodent droppings, please do not use a vacuum or broom, as this can spread particles into the air. It’s best to air out the space first, wear gloves, a mask, and clean with disinfectant or a bleach solution.

It’s also important to teach children never to touch wild rodents, nests, or droppings. And to remind them to wash their hands after outdoor activities or cleaning storage spaces.

Now, families should not be afraid of outdoor play, hiking, or camping. These are very healthy activities. The key is awareness. Yes, hantavirus can be serious. Early symptoms are similar to many illnesses: fever, fatigue, muscle aches, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches. Coughing and shortness of breath can develop later. Parents should consult their pediatrician if symptoms develop after a possible rodent exposure. And seek medical care if severe symptoms or trouble breathing develop.

For kids, the main thing is to know that hantavirus is not new and is not linked to everyday interactions with people. It’s about staying informed and focusing on simple prevention steps.

This Week on the Dr. Nandi Show

Dr. Nandi, MD knows families come in all shapes and sizes, each with their own challenges. Dr. Gail Parker discusses how families are integrating. Open adoption, ethnic diversity, and a panel of recent college graduates all highlight how today’s families are succeeding with patience, understanding, and love. Tune in this Sunday, May 17th at 1 pm.

