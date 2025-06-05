Ask Dr. Nandi: How the air quality advisory in Southeast Michigan can impact your health

(WXYZ) — An air quality advisory is in effect through noon Friday. Canadian wildfire smoke is pushing fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, into the air and it can affect your health.

This wildfire smoke may be coming from far away, but it’s reaching us right here in Michigan. When we talk about PM2.5, we’re referring to very fine particles — about 30 times smaller than a human hair. They can get deep into our lungs and even enter our bloodstream.

Breathing in wildfire smoke can cause burning eyes, coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. It can also trigger asthma attacks and, in more serious cases, raise the risk of heart attacks, stroke and even sudden death from heart failure or abnormal heart rhythms.

So, who should be concerned? Right now, we’re under an air quality advisory, not an alert. That means the air is expected to be unhealthy for people in sensitive groups like kids, older adults and anyone with heart or lung problems. The idea is to raise awareness and help people protect themselves.

An alert is more serious. That’s issued when air quality is unhealthy for everyone. It means more people are likely to feel the effects and should take steps to protect themselves

If you have heart or lung disease or you’re an older adult, child or teen, here’s what to do:



Avoid intense outdoor activity

Keep your time outside short

Move activities indoors or reschedule if you can

For everyone else:



Choose lighter activities, like walking instead of running

Spend less time outside

Try to be active outdoors when the air is cleaner

However, even if you’re healthy, the harder and deeper you breathe, the more smoke you take in. And the longer you’re outside, the more you’re exposed. If you develop symptoms like coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, dizziness or burning in the eyes, nose or throat, head indoors right away. If symptoms get worse, call your doctor.

Now at home, try to keep windows closed and run air conditioning. Use an air filter rated MERV-13 or higher to help capture smoke particles. Also, skip the candles, avoid frying foods, and hold off on backyard burning or using wood stoves.

The good news is a few small changes can make a big difference. And once the air clears, you can get back to your usual activities.

