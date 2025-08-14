Ask Dr. Nandi: How to handle back-to-school nerves

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, the countdown to the first day of school is on. But along with the excitement, many kids are feeling those back-to-school jitters.

My own kids are starting school soon. They’re excited, but a little nervous too, and that’s completely normal.

So how can parents help? First of all, don’t avoid anxiety or sweep it under the rug. Instead, ask your child how they’re feeling and really listen. Let them know their feelings are valid. While it might seem like a good idea to say, “don’t worry”, this can actually make things worse and shut the conversation down.

Instead, try saying, “I hear that you’re feeling nervous, let’s talk about what might help.” You can tell them it’s a “cope ahead” plan - then have them think through small steps for handling worries at school. For example, they might take deep breaths, talk to a teacher, or reach out to a close friend.

Also, I recommend a practice run of a school day. Wake up, eat breakfast, pack their bag, and even drive to school. And, if possible, visit open houses or meet-the-teacher events. This helps make the first day feel more familiar and less overwhelming.

Lastly, don’t forget to praise brave moments, even small ones like saying hi to a new classmate. It really helps build confidence.

One sign that your child is anxious is when they repeatedly ask the same questions. For example, “What if I don’t have friends in my class?” or “What if I get lost?” or “What if no one sits with me at lunch?” This shows your child is having a hard time calming their mind.

Another sign is physical complaints with no real medical cause, such as headaches, stomachaches, or simply feeling drained and tired.

And speaking of fatigue, watch for changes in sleep patterns. Anxiety can make it hard to fall asleep or cause them to wake up in the middle of the night, worrying about school.

Also, avoidance is another signal, such as skipping school events that they would usually be excited for.

If anxiety starts keeping your child from school, interfering with friends or activities they normally enjoy, it’s time to reach out to a pediatrician or a child mental health professional. Getting help early can make a big difference.

For most kids, though, a little anxiety is normal and just part of getting back into the school routine.

