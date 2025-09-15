(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, there’s promising news for older adults who suffer from chronic low back pain. A new study shows acupuncture is a safe and effective way to treat debilitating backaches.

Ask Dr Nandi: Is acupuncture a way to treat debilitating backaches?

This could be a game-changer for senior citizens with a history of low back pain. If you have ever experienced back pain, you know that it can drastically affect your lifestyle and make everyday activities difficult. It’s the leading cause of disability worldwide, and it affects more than one-third of older adults in the United States.

The National Institutes of Health funded the clinical trials, which consisted of 800 participants aged 65 and over who had been experiencing low back pain for at least three months. Some received acupuncture treatment, while others received the usual medical care that included pain medications or physical therapy.

The results showed those who received acupuncture had greater improvement in their physical function and experienced less pain than those who did not get the acupuncture treatment.

So, first of all, acupuncture originated from traditional Chinese medicine more than 2,000 years ago. It started gaining popularity around the world in the 1970s.

The technique involves inserting fine needles into the skin to treat health problems like back, joint, or neck pain. The needles can be manipulated manually or stimulated with small electrical currents. It’s not fully understood how acupuncture works, but there’s evidence the technique may have effects on the nervous system, as well as on other body tissues.

Acupuncture is considered safe if delivered properly with sterile needles. Some health insurance policies cover it, but some don’t. However, the manual acupuncture process is eligible for Medicare coverage.

Despite this great breakthrough, you shouldn’t use acupuncture as an excuse not to check in with your healthcare provider if you’re having a health problem. Be your own Health Hero and make well-informed decisions about any complementary health approaches you use.