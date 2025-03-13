Ask Dr. Nandi: Is Melatonin safe for kids? Tips to help them sleep after the time change

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, with the clocks springing forward, it’s nice to have longer days. But the downside is that children can have difficulty adjusting. Some parents are turning to melatonin to help their kids sleep, but how safe is it?

I’m a parent, so I get it. Kids are wide awake at bedtime and struggle to get up in the morning. That lost hour of sleep can make them cranky and groggy, so it’s no surprise that some parents turn to melatonin.

Now, our bodies naturally produce melatonin to regulate sleep, but taking it as a supplement can have unintended effects—especially in kids. Giving the wrong dose could lead to agitation, grogginess, fatigue, headaches, mood swings, and even vivid dreams or nightmares.

Another big concern? The supplement industry isn’t well regulated, so the actual dose in melatonin products may not always match what’s on the label. And with melatonin gummies becoming more popular, we’re seeing a sharp rise in accidental ingestions among young children. One report found that calls to poison control centers jumped more than 530% over the past decade. Unfortunately, more than 4,000 children were hospitalized, five needed ventilators to breathe, and sadly, two died.

Melatonin might seem like a quick fix, but it’s not a long-term sleep solution. If you’re considering melatonin, please know that the American Academy of Pediatrics doesn’t recommend using it regularly. And always check with your child’s doctor first.

My advice for parents whose kids are having trouble with the time change is this:



First, get them moving. Playing and exercising outside helps kids adjust to the longer daylight hours and leads to better sleep.

Also, in the morning, open the blinds and let in sunlight. Natural light signals the body that it’s time to wake up.

And as always, stick to good sleep habits:

Keep bedtime consistent. Turn off screens about an hour before bed. Keep the bedroom dark, cool, and quiet. Wind down with a book or soft music.



The good news is that most kids will adjust within a week. But if sleep problems continue, please talk to a pediatrician to rule out other issues, like iron deficiency or sleep apnea.

This Week on the Dr. Nandi Show

Many veterans face injuries while serving, but do they receive the care they deserve upon returning home? Despite promises of support, many are left without the medical attention they need. In this episode, Dr. Partha Nandi examines the critical issue of veteran healthcare, featuring testimonials from veterans and advocates fighting to ensure that those who served are not forgotten. Tune in Monday, March 17th at 2:30 AM.

