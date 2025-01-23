Ask Dr. Nandi: Maternal Health Awareness Day – What To Know

(WXYZ) — In our Health Alert, today is Maternal Health Awareness Day—a day dedicated to raising awareness about the maternal mortality crisis here in the U.S.

Maternal death rates in our country are among the highest in developed, high-income countries.

Today is all about raising awareness and hopefully improving outcomes for moms and their families. Maternal deaths in the U.S. have been rising for three decades, and the numbers are alarming.

In 2021, over 1,200 women died from pregnancy-related causes. That’s a huge jump from 754 deaths in 2019. Nearly half of the deaths didn’t happen during delivery but in the weeks and months afterward. What’s even more heartbreaking is roughly 80% of these deaths could have been prevented.

So, what are some of the complications? Well, conditions like preeclampsia, postpartum hemorrhage, and infections are common causes. Chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, and obesity also increase the risks. But it’s not just about health conditions. There are other factors, like provider shortages, limited access to care, lack of mental health resources, and systemic racism.

Black women in the U.S. are especially impacted. Their chances of dying from pregnancy-related causes in 2022 were more than twice—and sometimes three times—higher than those of women in other high-income countries. This shows just how important it is to provide better access to quality care and support for all women.

There are steps women can take to support a healthy pregnancy. First, focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle—eat nutritious foods, stay active, and avoid smoking, alcohol, and drugs. If possible, work with your doctor to address any health issues before pregnancy.

Also, regular prenatal care is key. Schedule check-ups with your healthcare provider to monitor your baby’s growth and catch potential problems as soon as possible. Follow your doctor’s advice for tests and screenings, and don’t ignore any new or unusual symptoms. Instead, track them and discuss them with your healthcare provider.

In addition, vaccines like the flu shot, COVID, and RSV are important for protecting both mom and baby.

Now, since many maternal deaths happen in the year after childbirth, postpartum care is just as important. Continue seeing your doctor, not just for physical health but for mental health, too. Postpartum depression is a real concern, and there’s treatment and support available.

Remember, if something feels wrong—whether it’s during pregnancy, labor, or postpartum—speak up and advocate for yourself. With awareness and the right care, we can reduce risks and improve outcomes for mothers, families, and communities.

