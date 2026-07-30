Ask Dr. Nandi: Measles cases in the U.S. are at a 35-year high

(WXYZ) — Michigan doctors are urging families to make sure their children are up to date on vaccinations before school starts. Measles cases in the U.S. have reached their highest level in 35 years.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses in the world. If one person has it, up to 9 out of 10 people nearby who aren’t protected can become infected. That’s because the virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the room. And it can spread even before someone knows they have it, from up to four days before the rash appears.

Data shows that about 93% of this year’s measles cases have been in people who were unvaccinated. Unfortunately, we’re seeing vaccination rates decline. Even a small decline can create pockets where the virus spreads more easily.

Now, I’ve heard patients and parents say they think of measles as just a childhood rash. But even with modern medicine, measles can sometimes lead to serious health problems and even death. About 7% of cases have required hospitalization. Complications include pneumonia and encephalitis, or swelling of the brain. Sadly, last year there were 3 deaths from measles – one was an unvaccinated adult, and two were children who had no known underlying health conditions.

One concern is that if vaccination rates continue to decline, we could continue seeing larger measles outbreaks during the winter and spring months.

What advice do you have for families before students head back to school?

My advice is to check your child’s immunization record and make sure they’re up to date before classes begin. Both the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend two doses of the MMR vaccine. That’s the vaccine that protects against measles, mumps, and rubella.

The first dose is usually given between 12 and 15 months of age, and the second between 4 and 6 years of age. It’s important to get both doses because they’re about 97% effective at preventing measles.

Now, if you’re unsure of your child’s immunizations, please reach out to your pediatrician’s office. They can review your child’s records and answer any questions.

Taking a few minutes to do this before school starts can help protect your family and others in our community, too. Babies, young children, and adults can be at higher risk of serious complications and death from measles compared to older children and teens.

I’m a parent as well, and I know the weeks leading up to back-to-school can be busy and hectic. But I strongly recommend childhood vaccinations, and my kids are definitely up to date, including the MMR vaccine.

This Week on the Dr. Nandi Show

Dr. Nandi, MD sits down with guests who faced frightening cancer diagnoses and opted for non-traditional medical routes. Stage 3 colon cancer survivor Chris Wark skipped chemotherapy and reveals his lifestyle changes that saved his life. Bio-energetic Chiropractor Veronique Desaulniers shares her breast cancer scare and why she feels it’s necessary to heal emotional wounds. Hope4Cancer Medical Doctor Antonio Jimenez discusses effective holistic and natural cancer treatments used at his clinics. And Cancer Specialist Dr. George Howard explains how effective traditional therapies are and his thoughts on alternative cancer treatments. Tune in Sunday, August 2nd at 5 pm.

