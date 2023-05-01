Ask Dr. Nandi: Raising skin cancer awareness on Melanoma Monday

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, the first Monday in May is dedicated to spreading awareness about a deadly form of skin cancer – Melanoma.

While it’s less common than other skin cancers, cases of it have been increasing. The reason why everyone should know the signs of melanoma is because if it’s caught early, it has a high cure rate.

If melanoma is detected early, it has a 99% cure rate. But unfortunately, even though melanoma only makes up about 1% of all skin cancers, it’s behind most skin cancer deaths. The American Cancer Society estimates roughly 97,600 new cases will be diagnosed this year alone. And close to 8,000 people will die because of it.

Melanoma first develops when melanocytes grow out of control. Melanocytes are the cells that produce the pigment melanin that gives your skin its color. And if it’s not caught and treated, it can grow deeper into the skin, invade lymph nodes, and spread quickly. But if you catch it early, you can have it removed with no long-term consequences.

So what are the signs you should look for? First of all, cancerous moles or spots on the skin can vary greatly in appearance. However, when checking your body, it’s best to follow the ABCDE rule.

A is for asymmetrical shape – when one half doesn’t match the other

B is for irregular border – edges may be ragged or uneven

C is for changes in color – it has shades of black, brown, and tan OR has pink, red, white, or blue patches

D is for diameter and any new growth that is larger than ¼ inch.

And E is for evolving. Please be sure to watch for any changes over time.

Summer is coming and we spend more time in the sun. It’s imperative to protect your skin from the sun. So here’s my advice:

Avoid the sun when the rays are the strongest – that’s between 10 am and 4 pm. Wear sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher – make sure it also filters out both UVA and UVB rays. Wear protective clothes - choose long-sleeved shirts, long pants or skirts, and don’t forget a hat and sunglasses. Lastly, become familiar with your skin. You’ll want to check everywhere, as melanoma can develop anywhere.

Right now, skin cancer is increasing. The average age when melanoma is diagnosed is 65. However, it’s one of the most common cancers in young adults under 30, especially women.

So I highly recommend that adults aged 18 and up get an annual skin exam. When it comes to melanoma, early detection is critical.