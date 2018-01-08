Ask Dr. Nandi: Remedy for your cough depends on what's causing it

(WXYZ) - You know you’re in the midst of cold and flu season when you return to school or work from the holidays and everyone around you is hacking away! It seems like the whole world has a cough right now.

And if you think it’s worse than usual this year, you’re right. This 2018 flu season is proving to be one of the worst in recent memory. The Center for Disease Control said that in the week leading up to Christmas, 36 states reported widespread flu and five percent of patients saw their doctors for flu-like symptoms. That’s a lot more than in past years.

That’s a great question. While it is true that there are a lot of flu-sufferers out there, not everyone with a cough has the influenza virus. Coughing is the only way for the lungs to expel harmful stuff, so anything that irritates the lungs can make you cough. They key is understanding what’s behind a cough. If it comes on quickly and powerfully, it’s likely a virus. If a cough lingers for a while without improving, it could point to something more serious.

Of course. There are a number of ways to treat a cough, depending on what’s causing it. Here are a few guidelines.

Partha’s Rx

Many coughs can be successfully treated the old-fashioned way, by using home remedies like chicken soup or tea with honey. Also, be sure to get plenty of rest when you're sick. Cough drops can work well to lubricate the throat and make a cough more comfortable. Stay hydrated! Liquids, especially hot ones, help thin out mucus. Showers and humidifiers are also great for hydrating the lungs. If you see blood in your phlegm, or if phlegm gets thicker and darker, it could be a sign of a bacterial infection. See your doctor if any of these things happen, or if a cough persists for longer than a few days.

The most important thing to keep in mind when it comes to children is to watch the number of over-the-counter medications you give them. Many parents over-dose their kids with cough medicine. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends not giving kids any over-the-counter cough medication until they’re at least four years old. Also, be careful with humidifiers. Make sure they use cold water to prevent scalding injuries.