Ask Dr. Nandi: Should we still be staying up-to-date with COVID boosters?

In today’s Health Alert, March 10 marks five years since the first confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Michigan. At that time, only 28 people in the U.S. had died from the virus. Since then, it has claimed more than 46,000 lives in Michigan and over 1.2 million nationwide. But many have asked, should we still be keeping up with COVID boosters?

The answer? Absolutely. My family and I stay up to date on our COVID-19 shots. I think it’s very important for several reasons.

First of all, immunity fades over time, whether from a past infection or a previous shot. The virus also keeps mutating and continues to circulate. And while deaths have dropped, COVID-19 still causes more than 1% of all deaths in the U.S. Those most at risk are older adults. In fact, more than 81% of COVID-19 deaths happen in people 65 and older.

That said, it’s not just age. People with weakened immune systems or certain underlying health conditions also have a higher risk of severe illness. The CDC lists conditions like diabetes, obesity, cancer, dementia, lung disease, heart conditions, and chronic kidney or liver disease - to name a few.

We also know that unvaccinated people are more likely to catch COVID-19. And they have a much higher risk of being hospitalized or dying than those who are up to date on their vaccines.

Is the COVID-19 vaccine still a safer, more reliable way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19?

When it comes to building immunity, getting vaccinated is a much safer and more reliable way to protect yourself than getting infected. The vaccine triggers a more predictable, controlled immune response, so your body learns to recognize and fight the virus—without the risks of severe illness.

I know some people are still wary of them. But the vaccines have undergone rigorous testing, and hundreds of millions of people have received them safely. They give you the best protection against the latest strains.

That’s why everyone six months and older should get the 2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccine. It doesn’t matter if you’ve had a previous shot, had COVID before, or have long COVID. So, if you haven’t yet rolled up your sleeve for the latest vaccine, I recommend it—especially if you’re at higher risk or just want to lower your chances of complications.