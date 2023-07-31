Ask Dr. Nandi: Signs point to late summer COVID-19 wave in US

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, if you’re experiencing cold-like symptoms, you might actually have COVID-19. That’s because several signs point towards a late summer wave here in the US.

There are many signs pointing to a COVID-19 summer surge. The CDC’s recent data reveals an increase in hospitalizations, emergency room visits, and test positivity rates. Plus, the gene sequencing company Helix, which helps track changes in the virus, saw a 30% to 40% rise in cases since June.

Now, could the rise in numbers be due to a new variant or human behavior?

Well, first of all, the CDC is closely watching multiple COVID-19 variants that are co-circulating here in the US. These variants have genetic tweaks that make them slightly fitter and possibly more contagious. Having said that, the surge doesn't appear to be driven by one of these newer variants.

Instead, it’s more likely we’re experiencing a summer wave because immunity has waned, and the blazing summer heat has forced many people to spend more time indoors. Plus, more Americans are traveling and therefore spending more time outside their usual social circles. And this gives the virus more opportunity to spread and infect more people.

The good news is that wastewater data suggests this latest wave may already be reaching a plateau. Data shows the virus is growing slower than just a few weeks back. Of course, that doesn’t mean we’ll have an immediate downturn. But in the past, we've usually seen cases decline after we’ve hit a plateau.

Now, while this current surge may soon decline, it’s still important to curb the spread of infection. We should all take preventive measures, like getting tested promptly if you have cold-like symptoms. If you do test positive, please stay home to prevent further transmission. While COVID may just be a minor cold for some folks, there are still plenty of people developing severe COVID and dying – especially the elderly and immunocompromised. If anyone is at high risk of severe COVID, it would be a good idea to wear a high-quality mask in public places.

Additionally, I’ve always been a supporter of vaccines. And this September, the new single-strain boosters targeting the XBB variant should become available. The CDC has not yet recommended these updated shots to specific groups, as they are pending approval from the FDA. But once these boosters are approved and available, it’s a good idea to get vaccinated as soon as possible to increase your protection against COVID-19.