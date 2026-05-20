Ask Dr. Nandi: State officials warn about possible PFAs containing foams on Michigan's waterways

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, state health officials are reminding residents to stay away from foam on lakes, rivers, and streams this summer. Some foam can contain dangerous chemicals known as PFAS, often called “forever chemicals,” and they can impact our health.

My family and I really enjoy boating, and it’s not uncommon to see foam. That’s something I’ve taught my kids to be aware of and stay away from. The biggest concern when out enjoying our Great Lakes or any body of water is swallowing the foam or contaminated water.

Now, foam can be white, off-white, or brown. It can form in any body of water, either naturally or because of environmental pollution. The concern is that it may contain harmful bacteria, algae, viruses, or chemicals, including high levels of PFAS – short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

PFAS are man-made chemicals, and they’re widely used in Michigan. You can find them at manufacturing sites and landfills, and in things like non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, food packaging, and firefighting foam. They’re called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down easily. And because of that, they can stay not only in the environment, but also in our bodies, for a very long time.

So how can PFAS affect our health? Well, research is still ongoing, but studies have shown certain PFAS exposures may increase the risk of high cholesterol, liver damage, thyroid disease, reduced fertility, low infant birth weights, and even some cancers like kidney and testicular cancer.

The good news is that our skin does not absorb PFAS very well, so the risk is low. That said, the concern is accidentally swallowing the foam or residue that’s left on your hands, towels, beach gear, or other personal items.

That’s why it’s recommended to rinse off with clean water or shower as soon as possible following water activities. And don’t forget pets. Animals, especially dogs, may lick foam from their fur after getting into the water.

If you have questions about PFAS exposure or foam on waterways, you can contact the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Environmental Health Hotline at 800-648-6942. For any health concerns, I recommend that you speak with your family doctor.

And remember, if you see foam piling up along shorelines or river barriers, the safest approach is to avoid it. A little caution throughout the upcoming summer may help protect your long-term health.

