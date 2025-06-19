Ask Dr. Nandi: Tips for navigating the heat

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, summer officially arrives this weekend, and it’s bringing some extremely hot weather. We’re expecting the temperatures to soar well into the 90s.

That means certain precautions need to be taken to stay safe and well.

We love it when summer finally arrives in Michigan, but it’s important to remember that extreme heat can be dangerous.

As the temperature reaches the 90s this weekend, the heat index can rise as high as 100 degrees. This combination of heat and humidity makes it harder for your body to cool itself down. And that increases the risk of heat stroke, heat exhaustion or heat cramps.

Here are some tips for staying safe in the heat:



Drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration.

Stay out of the direct sunlight to reduce your risk of overheating.

Apply sunscreen.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes to help your body stay cool.

Take a break from physical activities during the hottest part of the day.

And, check your air conditioners and fans now to make sure they are working.

So, who’s at greater risk of suffering from heat-related illnesses, and what symptoms should we look out for?

The elderly, young children, pregnant women, and people with chronic medical conditions are more likely to experience heat-related issues. So, check on family members, friends, and neighbors who fall into these high-risk categories.

If you’re going to be outside, here are some warning signs to watch out for:



Heavy sweating

fatigue

muscle cramps

headache

nausea

dizziness.

These all signal that something is wrong, and you could have heat exhaustion. You should cool off in the shade or air conditioning. More severe symptoms like confusion, seizures, and slurred speech could mean a life-threatening heat stroke, and you’ll need immediate medical attention.

So, let’s all take the necessary steps to cool off and enjoy a safe and fun summer.

