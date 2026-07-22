(WXYZ) — As cyclosporiasis cases continue to rise, many people are wondering how they can protect themselves when eating out.

Ask Dr. Nandi: Tips to avoid cyclosporiasis when eating at restaurants

I highly recommend asking a few simple questions when dining out. Right now, one of the biggest concerns is shredded iceberg lettuce. Even though there was a false positive lab result, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still says not to eat “recalled iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico that might be purchased from retail stores or served in restaurants.”

So, if you’re ordering salads, tacos, sandwiches or burgers that contain lettuce, don’t be afraid to ask your server where that lettuce comes from. You want to make sure it hasn’t been affected by any recalls. You can also ask how they prepare it. Or you can ask them to hold the lettuce entirely.

Another option is to choose a dish that is fully cooked. Cyclospora cannot survive temperatures of 158 degrees or higher, so cooked produce is generally a safer choice than raw.



Now, if you’re at higher risk, including older adults, pregnant women or people with weakened immune systems, you may want to talk with your family doctor to see if additional precautions are needed.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says that other food items cannot be completely ruled out. Some of my patients have said that they’ve stopped or cut back on produce. Here’s what I tell them: fruits and vegetables are a super important part of a healthy diet. Instead of cutting them out, I recommend you follow good food safety practices.

Buy whole heads of lettuce - remove and discard the outer leaves, then wash the remaining leaves under clean running water.



With firm produce like cucumbers and melons, use a produce brush to scrub them.

Be sure to cut out any bruised or damaged areas and refrigerate produce as soon as possible.

And peel fruits and vegetables whenever you can - removing the skin is very effective since the parasite typically remains on the exterior.

If you choose pre-packaged salad mixes, know that “pre-washed” doesn’t mean it’s completely safe, and washing it again may not remove Cyclospora.

And of course, always wash your hands with soap and water before and after handling food, and be sure to clean and sanitize your utensils and surfaces.

Again, I don’t recommend to stop eating fruits and vegetables. They provide tremendous health benefits. Instead, please follow food safety protocols and stay up to date as public health recommendations continue to evolve.