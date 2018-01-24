Ask Dr. Nandi: Vaping might be more dangerous than you think

(WXYZ) - Fewer people are smoking traditional cigarettes these days and that’s a good thing because we know that the health risks are enormous.

But the e-cigarette industry is booming. And although many people seem to think the electronic versions are better for you, that’s not necessarily the case.

According to a comprehensive new report, the research on electronic tobacco products is mixed. Sure, they may be safer for you than regular ones, and they might even help you quit. But there’s also evidence showing that people who begin with e-cigs are more likely to get addicted to nicotine and move onto the real thing.

This new research shows that there are serious health consequences to vaping. It’s also becoming a problem for teachers and school administrators.

One of the problems is that many of these electronic devices are small enough that they can easily fit inside clothing. Kids can slide them right up a sleeve during class. When the teacher turns around, they can take a quick hit and not get caught.

It’s very different than when we were in school — if anyone ever smoked a cigarette in class, they wouldn’t be there for very long.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to vaping and electronic cigarettes.

Remember that e-cigarettes often contain ingredients that are addictive and could harm your lungs. Many of these electronic smoking products still contain nicotine, which can affect memory and concentration. Inhaling second-hand particles from vaping products can expose you to harmful chemicals. Do the math. While e-cigarettes may help serious smokers quit, the majority of adults who vape also use other tobacco products.

Cigarette sales are way down compared to only a few years ago. So these companies need to find other ways to make money.

Philip Morris is trying to get FDA approval for a device that actually contains a stick of tobacco, like a real cigarette. The difference is that the device only heats the tobacco, rather than burning it.

The industry claims tobacco vapor is less dangerous than smoke — but given its track record with the truth, I don’t know how much faith I’d put into that research.