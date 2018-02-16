Ask Dr. Nandi: Want to lose weight? Try eating slower

My life is super busy these days between spending time with my family, working on my television show, and working in my medical practice.

As a result, I don’t always have time to sit down and eat a proper meal. I think a lot of people are like that. Well, a new study should make us all think twice about eating too fast. Because slowing down when you eat has been linked to a smaller waistline.

Researchers analyzed data from over a five-year period and found that 21 percent of self-described slow eaters were obese. That's compared to 30 percent of people who said they ate fast. Overall, fast-eaters had a higher body mass index and waist circumference.

Too many of us don't take the time these days to slow down and really enjoy our food. We’re eating lunch at our desk while responding to emails and checking social media. This study is a real eye-opener.

When you eat quickly, it takes longer to feel full. You don't give yourself enough time for your gut hormones to tell your brain to stop eating. So you overeat. It's also bad for your blood sugar levels.

So want a few easy ways to shrink your waistline? Here are my prescriptions.

Partha’s Rx

1. Make sure you get a good nights sleep. Better sleep is linked to a lower chance of obesity.

2. If possible, eat dinner before 6:30 PM. Eating dinner too late slows down digestion and adds extra pounds to your frame.

3. Don't skip breakfast. You'll make up for it by overeating at some other point during the day, and your brain won't have the energy it needs to thrive.

4. Practice mindfulness at the dinner table. By doing this, eating slowly will come naturally.