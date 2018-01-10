Ask Dr. Nandi: Want to lose weight? Try getting more sleep

(WXYZ) - We’re a little more than a week into the New Year now, and lots of us are beginning to establish new routines to help lose the weight we gained over the holidays.

But before you go spending hours lifting weights or riding the treadmill, you should know that there’s an easier thing you can do to keep your weight in check: just get the recommended seven to eight hours of sleep per night.

That’s the takeaway from a fascinating new study just published by King’s College in London.

This study underlines just how important sleep is to our overall health. Getting enough of it sort of creates a positive feedback loop.

One of the most interesting findings was that the folks who got more sleep wound up making healthier food choices during the day. That, in turn, helped them to get better sleep!

Even if you don’t keep up with the science it’s hard to deny that you don’t function even close to 100 percent when you’re tired. So good sleep and making wise life choices really do go hand-in-hand.

According to the Center for Disease Control, more than a third of Americans are chronically overtired. Many of us are sleep-deprived!

So here are my prescriptions for getting more shut-eye, which could help you lose some of that extra holiday weight:

Partha’s Rx

1. Pay attention to your diet. The study notes that folks who slept more ate 10 grams less sugar, and fewer carbs than those who got less sleep.

2. Consider keeping a diary to monitor sleep quality. This will help you to pinpoint dietary and lifestyle factors that might be helping or hurting you.

3. Be sure to turn off all smart devices a few hours before you crawl into bed.

4. Work with your natural circadian rhythms, and try to be consistent about the times you wake up and hit the sack.

Lots of these studies are essentially saying the same thing. Not getting enough sleep has been shown to increase risk factors for things like obesity, high blood pressure, and even insulin resistance, which can lead to diabetes.

So, getting more of it is one of the most important things you can do for your mind and body.