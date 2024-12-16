Ask Dr. Nandi: What are some ways to de-stress this holiday season?

(WXYZ) — In today's Health Alert, the holidays can be a wonderful time of the year, but they can also bring stress. That's when mindfulness can help you have a healthier, happier season.

I'm a huge fan of this practice because it has so many benefits. Mindfulness is all about being fully present and aware of what's happening right now. It's about focusing on the moment you're in rather than getting stuck in the past or worrying about the future.

Now, between gift shopping, family gatherings, festivities, and packed schedules, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. And that's where mindfulness can help. It can reduce stress, boost focus, and even make you feel happier. Basically, mindfulness means paying attention to your thoughts, feelings, and surroundings without judging or reacting to them right away. It can help you step away from unhealthy habits or automatic reactions.

And while many people know about mindfulness meditation, it can be much simpler than that. You can practice mindfulness in everyday moments.

It's all about staying engaged in what you're doing. Let's start with the first tip:



Embrace Imperfection: The holidays don't have to be picture-perfect. Sometimes, the turkey burns, the decorations don't work, or things don't go as planned - and that's okay. Mindfulness helps you embrace what's real instead of chasing perfection. So when things go wrong, just pause, take deep breaths, and remind yourself that imperfections are normal.

Focus on What Matters: When you start feeling overwhelmed, ask yourself: Where does this fit in the bigger picture? If you're stuck in traffic or can't find that perfect gift, remind yourself it's okay. Don't let it ruin your day. Instead, think about the good things that have happened or things you're grateful for.

Choose Kindness: The holidays can really test your patience, whether it's a long checkout line or a family argument. You can't control what others do, but you can control how you respond. If you feel frustration levels rising, once again, take a deep breath, and then choose kindness. A smile or a kind word—whether to yourself or someone else—can help ease the stress.

Set Rewarding Resolutions: Instead of making resolutions you think you "should" do, like losing weight or working more, set goals that align with what truly matters to you. Mindfulness helps you focus on things like self-care, building relationships, or practicing gratitude. This makes your resolutions feel more meaningful and easier to stick to.

By practicing these tips, you can shift your perspective, lower your stress, and truly enjoy the holiday season - by focusing on what really matters.

