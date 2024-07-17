Ask Dr. Nandi: What are the symptoms of E. coli?

What are the symptoms of E. coli?

Symptoms can vary depending on the strain causing the infection. Typically, people experience severe stomach cramps and diarrhea, which may be bloody or watery. Some individuals may also develop a low fever and vomiting. These symptoms usually appear about three to four days after exposure to the bacteria.

The infection can be more severe for young children under 5, adults 65 and older, and those with weakened immune systems.

How long can E. coli live in your body?

E. coli can persist in the body for about 5 to 10 days. Most infected individuals recover within a week, though symptoms can last longer in some cases. It's important to monitor your symptoms and seek medical attention if you experience:



Diarrhea or vomiting lasting more than 2 days

Bloody stool or urine

A fever over 102°F

Signs of dehydration

Symptoms of a serious health condition called hemolytic uremic syndrome, such as: