Ask Dr. Nandi: What do we know about the current condition of Pope Francis?

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, Pope Francis is reportedly improving at Rome's Gemelli Hospital but remains in critical condition. The 88-year-old Pontiff has been battling double pneumonia, and recent blood tests show early signs of kidney insufficiency. So, what does this mean for his overall health?

I’m happy to hear that Pope Francis is showing some improvement.

Now, pneumonia is a lung infection caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. It causes the lung tissue to swell and fill the air sacs with fluid, making breathing difficult. Pneumonia can affect not just one lung but both. When both lungs are infected, it’s called bilateral pneumonia, more commonly known as double pneumonia.

So, you might be wondering if double pneumonia is more serious. And yes, it is…because it reduces healthy lung capacity, making breathing even harder. Other symptoms people can experience include fever, chills, shortness of breath, fatigue, and a cough that produces yellow, green, or even bloody mucus.

This time of year, pneumonia isn’t uncommon and most people recover with treatment. But it can be dangerous, even deadly. It kills about 55,000 people each year in the U.S.

Pope Francis is especially vulnerable because pneumonia is risky for those over 65. Also, as a young man, he had pleurisy – a fancy word for inflammation of the lining of your lungs - and had part of a lung removed.

While Pope Francis’ blood tests showed mild kidney issues, earlier today, the Vatican reported that it’s under control and not a cause of concern. This is great news. It’s not surprising that at age 88, the Pope has some kidney issues. Kidney problems become more common as we age.

In the early stages, symptoms can be mild. Right now, about one in seven adults has chronic kidney disease, but most don’t even know it. That’s why the National Kidney Foundation recommends screening for everyone over 60 with a simple urine and blood test.

If left untreated, chronic kidney disease can seriously impact health and quality of life. As kidney function declines, people may experience fatigue, swelling in the feet and ankles, high blood pressure, shortness of breath, and even chest pain. In fact, kidney disease kills more people each year than breast or prostate cancer.

The good news for Pope Francis is that his mild kidney issues aren’t a big concern right now. However, doctors are watching for sepsis—a life-threatening blood infection that can develop with pneumonia. So far, there’s no sign of that. But given his age and health challenges, his recovery remains complicated. That’s why doctors are being cautious, taking it day by day, and not making predictions yet.

I’m keeping Pope Francis in my thoughts and prayers and hoping for a swift recovery.