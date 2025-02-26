Ask Dr. Nandi: What do you need to know about the measles vaccine?

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, measles cases are climbing across the U.S., with Texas seeing the largest outbreak. Health officials have confirmed 124 cases in the South Plains and Panhandle regions.

As a parent, I get why moms and dads are concerned. For anyone not protected, it can cause pneumonia, blindness, seizures, brain swelling, and even death.

So, what should parents know about the measles vaccine? First off, it’s part of two vaccines—MMR and MMRV. MMR protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, while MMRV also includes varicella, better known as chickenpox. However, MMRV is only for kids between 1 and 12 years old.

As for when to get the vaccine, the CDC recommends two doses of the MMR vaccine for kids —one at 12 to 15 months and another at 4 to 6 years. However, it’s never too late to get vaccinated.

Now, my patients often ask me what to do if they don’t know if they were vaccinated.

Here’s the general rule:



If you were born before 1957, you’re likely immune.

If you were born in 1957 or later, the CDC recommends at least one dose of MMR if you don’t have proof of immunity.

In most cases, getting another MMR dose is safe and can help protect you. But it is best to check with your doctor first.

My own kids are vaccinated because I know how effective it is. Two doses provide over 97% protection, so the risk of infection is very low. If they do get infected, they tend to have a milder illness and are less likely to spread the disease.

Measles is wildly contagious and can survive in the air for up to two hours. In fact, 9 out of 10 people who aren't vaccinated will get it if they’re near someone infected. People can spread it before they even know they’re sick, starting four days before the telltale rash appears and up to four days after. That’s why the first line of defense is to be vaccinated.

As for babies under 12 months old, it’s very important to take precautionary steps. Here’s what parents can do:



If you’re in an outbreak area, talk to your pediatrician—your baby may be able to get an early dose at 6 months.

Limit exposure—avoid big crowds and sick people, or consider masking up

Breastfeed if you can—it helps provide antibodies to fight infections.

Practice good hygiene—wash hands often and keep your baby’s environment clean.

Remember, vaccination and precautions can help protect your family. And always talk to your doctor if you have any concerns.