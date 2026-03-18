(WXYZ) — When it comes to pregnancy, the traditional approach has mainly focused on the mother’s health. But new research suggests men’s health before conception may also play a significant role in pregnancy outcomes and a child’s future.

Ask Dr. Nandi: What does men's health have to do with pregnancy outcomes?

This review published in The Lancet makes it clear that a father’s health can affect the next generation.

Now, researchers looked at multiple studies and analyzed a wide range of factors - things like mental health, nutrition, alcohol use, smoking, age, and even environmental exposures. And what they found is that a man’s early life experiences can later influence sperm quality, as well as pregnancy outcomes and a child’s development.

For example, men who drank alcohol before conception had about a 35 percent higher risk of birth defects in their children. Fathers aged 45 and older were linked to a higher risk of having children with conditions like autism. And men dealing with depression were associated with a 42% higher chance of their children experiencing depression as well.

Of course, the review does not prove direct cause and effect. Still, the pattern is clear: a man’s physical and emotional health, even years before conception, can help shape the health of the next generation.

There’s a lot men can do. It really comes down to overall healthy living.

That means focusing on the basics that I often talk about. Things like maintaining a healthy weight, staying active, and eating a balanced diet with plenty of whole foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds. These steps support healthy sperm and overall wellness.

It also helps to avoid things that can harm your health and fertility. That means limiting alcohol, quitting smoking or vaping, and being mindful of exposure to toxins like pesticides and lead.

Of course, mental health matters too. Managing stress and getting help for conditions like depression can make a difference. It’s also important to stay on top of preventive care as well. That includes screening for chronic diseases like high blood pressure and sexually transmitted infections. Untreated STD infections can affect fertility.

And staying involved is key. Support your partner emotionally and stay involved before, during, and well beyond pregnancy.

This study really shows that preparing for a healthy pregnancy is not just a woman’s responsibility. It’s a shared one. When men take steps to improve their health, they’re helping set the stage for a healthier family.

