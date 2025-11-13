Ask Dr. Nandi: What Is Type 5 Diabetes? Scientists confirm new form requiring different treatment

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, a new type of diabetes was recognized earlier this year. It’s called Type 5 and affects 20 to 25 million people around the world.

This newly recognized form of Type 5 diabetes is very different from the types most people know.

Unlike Type 1, which is autoimmune, or Type 2, which is often linked to lifestyle and insulin resistance, Type 5 develops because of long-term poor nutrition. That’s why it’s also called malnutrition-related diabetes mellitus. It typically begins early in life.

Now, here’s what researchers think happens. When a baby doesn’t get enough nutrients during pregnancy or early childhood, their pancreas may end up smaller or underdeveloped. The pancreas makes insulin, and without enough of it, the body can’t properly control blood sugar later on.

So, what are the symptoms? They often overlap with other forms of diabetes and include increased thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, headache, and blurred vision. But people with Type 5 are also likely to show signs of undernutrition, such as low body weight, stunted growth, swollen or enlarged salivary glands, thinning hair, and changes in the skin. It typically develops before age 30.

Diagnosing it can be tricky because it often develops slowly and mimics other forms of diabetes. Blood sugar and A1C tests can confirm diabetes, but antibody and C-peptide tests help doctors tell it apart.

Also, in addition to signs of early-life malnutrition, patients often don’t show ketones in their urine. Ketones are acids the body makes when it burns fat for energy instead of glucose.

Now, if Type 5 diabetes goes untreated, it can lead to serious problems like heart disease, kidney failure, nerve damage, and vision loss. I know firsthand how serious diabetes can be - I have family members living with it, and one lost their vision.

As for treatment, it usually involves insulin. But what makes this type harder to manage is that someone with Type 5 isn’t just trying to control blood sugar. They’re often also dealing with nutrient deficiencies, low muscle mass, and a weaker immune system. So care should include not just insulin, but also nutrient-rich meals and regular checkups.

When it comes to prevention, early nutrition—especially during pregnancy and childhood—is key. So if you or someone you know has diabetes and a history of malnutrition, talk to your doctor about getting the proper tests.

This Week on the Dr. Nandi Show

Diabetes affects millions of people worldwide and it’s a condition that demands daily attention. Dr. Partha Nandi, MD, takes a closer look at how diabetes develops, its long-term effects, and the best ways to manage it. You’ll meet a guest who not only lives with diabetes but is also a throat cancer survivor. He shares how his girlfriend first spotted the warning signs he overlooked - constant thirst, fatigue, and frequent bathroom trips - and how a simple workplace screening revealed dangerously high blood sugar levels. Also, an endocrinologist joins Dr. Nandi to explain how proper management can help people with diabetes live healthier, fuller lives. Tune in this Sunday November 16th at 2:00 PM.

