Ask Dr. Nandi: What to know about Cyclosporiasis and swimming pools

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, as more cases of cyclosporiasis in Michigan are being reported and no source has been identified, many viewers are concerned about how they could become infected.

So, we asked viewers to post questions to our Facebook page, and one important question came up: Can this parasite be spread through recreational water, and what types of water pose the greatest risk?

That’s a great question because many people are finding relief from the heat by heading to public pools and beaches.

Now, we know that Cyclospora is most commonly spread through contaminated food, especially fresh produce. However, contaminated water is also considered a possible source of infection. The parasite is shed in human stool, but it doesn't become infectious right away. It actually needs about one to two weeks in the environment to mature before it can infect someone else.

So, when it comes to recreational water, it’s possible that Cyclospora may be able to survive for quite some time. And get this, it's resistant to chlorine. So swallowing contaminated water from lakes, untreated water sources, or potentially even pools or splash pads could pose a risk if conditions allow the parasite to mature and remain infectious.

At this point, there have not been any documented outbreaks of cyclosporiasis linked to properly maintained swimming pools. Most outbreaks that investigators have traced back over the years have involved contaminated produce or water used to grow or wash food. And right now, contaminated food still appears to be the biggest concern.

That said, if you plan to hit the beach or visit places with recreational water, try not to swallow the water. Also, shower before and after swimming, and always wash your hands well after using the bathroom or before eating or drinking. And if you have diarrhea, please wait at least two weeks after it’s gone before swimming.

This Week on the Dr. Nandi Show:

Dr. Nandi, MD, explores how the foster care crisis has led to a shortage of foster homes. Leading Foster Care Expert Dr. DeGarmo has cared for over 50 foster children and reveals why so many kids need homes. A guest shares how her child-molesting step-father led to a string of foster homes, with one foster parent exploiting her as a round-the-clock live-in babysitter. Dr. Nandi explores fostering challenges with National Parenting Expert Dr. Sue Cornbluth. And a former foster child shares how the right loving home can positively impact the outcome of your life. Tune in this Sunday, July 12th, at 2 a.m. (early Monday morning).