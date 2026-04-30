Ask Dr. Nandi: What to know about raw milk and the push to expand access to it

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, a growing push to expand access to raw milk is gaining momentum, with more than three dozen bills introduced in statehouses nationwide. Supporters claim it’s more natural and healthier - but at least five outbreaks linked to raw milk have sickened adults and children in the past year.

So, why is raw milk becoming more popular, and what are the risks?

There’s social media buzz, influencers promoting it, and now legislation that could expand access to raw milk. So why is this gaining momentum? Well, we often hear unproven claims about its benefits - so let’s clear some of them up.

First, raw milk doesn’t cure lactose intolerance. And it doesn’t cure or treat asthma or allergies. What I often get asked about is whether or not raw milk has beneficial bacteria for gut health. And my answer is no, the bacteria are not probiotic. Probiotics are meant to be safe and beneficial. Instead, raw milk can contain harmful germs like E. coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter, and Listeria - and those can make you sick.

Symptoms can include diarrhea, stomach cramps, and vomiting. Serious infections can lead to nervous system complications, like Guillain-Barré syndrome, or damage the kidneys and other organs. In rare situations, it can be life-threatening.

Now, the reason people can get sick from raw milk is that it’s not pasteurized. The groups most at risk include adults over 65, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, and kids under 5 because their immune systems are still developing.

Contamination can happen in many ways -even on clean, well-managed farms. That’s because bacteria can come from animal waste, infected udders, milking equipment, or even dust and insects. And even if the farm does testing, it doesn’t guarantee safety. Low levels of germs may not always be detected. And they can multiply from the time the milk is collected until it’s consumed.

So what exactly does pasteurization do? It heats up milk just enough to kill those harmful germs. And it’s been used for over a century. Before pasteurization, about 25 percent of foodborne illness was linked to dairy products. Today, it’s closer to 1 percent. Studies show that raw dairy products cause far more illness and hospitalizations than pasteurized milk.

Now, does pasteurized milk still give you the same key nutrients? The answer is yes - the nutritional value of milk stays the same. There’s no meaningful nutritional advantage to drinking it raw.

So if you want the benefits of milk without the risk, pasteurized milk is the safer choice.

This Week on the Dr. Nandi Show

Dr. Partha Nandi explores the connection between healthy relationships and good health with best-selling author and inspirational speaker Mastin Kipp. Plus, The Love Doctor Terri Orbuch, Ph.D., talks marriage and love, and therapist Lyn Lewis, Ph.D., breaks down the best practices for many types of relationships. Also, Dr. Nandi talks with a longtime couple about their secrets to a healthy relationship. Tune in this Sunday, May 3rd at 1 PM.

