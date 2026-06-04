Ask Dr. Nandi: What to know about research showing GLP-1s may lower breast cancer risk

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, popular GLP-1 medications may do more than help women lose weight or manage diabetes. A recent study shows they may also help lower the risk of breast cancer.

This study offers encouraging news. It was published in the journal JCO Oncology Practice. What the researchers did was review health records from more than 111,000 women seen at the University of Pennsylvania Health System between January 2022 and June 2025. All were overweight or obese, and between the ages of 45 and 80. And here’s what researchers found. Women taking GLP-1 medications were about 30 percent less likely to develop breast cancer compared to women who were not taking these medications.

Now, this was an observational study, which means it found an association but cannot prove that the medications directly prevented breast cancer. That said, the findings are certainly worth additional research. Because breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women, and it’s also the second leading cause of cancer deaths in that group.

So, how might GLP-1 medications lower breast cancer risk? And do we know which medications were used?

There are a few possible explanations. First, GLP-1 medications can help people lose weight. After menopause, fat cells produce estrogen, and higher levels of estrogen are linked to a greater risk of some breast cancers.

Second, being overweight or obese can create ongoing inflammation in the body, and that has been linked to an increased risk of cancer. Also, people with obesity often have higher insulin levels, and that may also play a role in the development and growth of some cancers, too. Taking GLP-1 medications may help reduce that inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity, which could help lower that risk.

There is also some early evidence suggesting that these medications may help reduce tumor growth and slow cancer progression.

As for which medications were used, researchers did not track which specific GLP-1 drugs women were taking or how long they used them. So we can't say whether one medication performed better than another.

Now, regardless of whether someone takes a GLP-1 medication, screening for breast cancer remains one of the best tools we have for early detection. According to current recommendations, women at average risk should have regular mammograms from age 40 until 74. Women with a strong family history or other risk factors should talk with their doctor about whether they need earlier or more frequent screenings.

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Dr. Partha Nandi takes a closer look at the varying medical viewpoints on whether all men should be screened for prostate cancer. He talks with a team of experts about screening and treatment options, and life after prostate cancer surgery and radiation. Plus, prostate cancer survivors tell their stories of being diagnosed, treated, and coping with the common side effects that have a negative impact on their lifestyles and intimate relationships. Tune in this Sunday, June 7th at 1 pm.