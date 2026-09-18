Ask Dr. Nandi: What to know about the new flu vaccine and when to get your shot

(WXYZ) — The end of summer is near and that means flu season is not far behind. This year, there’s a new vaccine option.

This year’s flu vaccines are trivalent. That just means they’re made to protect against three influenza viruses. That includes two types of influenza A — H1N1 and H3N2 — along with an influenza B virus.

Now, there isn’t just one type of flu vaccine. Most are given as a shot, but there are different formulations. For example, there are high-dose and adjuvanted vaccines designed for people 65 and older. And there’s also a nasal spray option for people ages 2 to 49 — this can be especially helpful for people who don’t like needles, especially young children.

There are also vaccines made using different technology. Your age, health history and other factors can help determine which vaccine is right for you.

As for when people should get vaccinated, timing does matter. Your immune system needs about two weeks to build protection. Generally, it’s best to get vaccinated between now and the end of October. That’s because flu activity starts picking up in the fall and usually peaks December through February.

The new Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccine is called mFLUSIVA. It’s approved for adults 50 and older. It’s made by Moderna and it uses mRNA technology to help your immune system recognize the flu and fight it off.

The side effects are similar to other flu vaccines, like soreness at the injection site, fatigue or muscle and joint aches. That said, some side effects were more common with the mRNA vaccine than with a standard flu shot. But most were mild and went away within a day or two.

Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older with some exceptions. If you’ve had a reaction to a flu vaccine before, talk with your doctor because they can help determine which option may be appropriate for you.

And remember, protection can decrease over time, so it’s important to get vaccinated yearly. Last flu season, the CDC estimated that roughly 32 million people got sick with the flu, and approximately 24,000 people died. So getting vaccinated before flu activity picks up can help protect you when you need it most.

