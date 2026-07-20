Ask Dr. Nandi: What to know as Cyclospora outbreak grows and recalls announced

(WXYZ) — Michigan’s Cyclospora outbreak continues to grow, with more than 6,100 cases now reported and 102 hospitalizations. Many Michiganders are wondering how much longer this could last.

Even after recalls have been announced, unfortunately, we could continue seeing new cases in the coming weeks. One reason is that Cyclospora has a delayed onset. Symptoms can take anywhere from two days to more than two weeks to appear after someone is exposed.

Right now, federal officials are advising consumers not to eat recalled iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico. That’s been linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at select Taco Bell locations. But many people who became sick reported never eating at Taco Bell. So, investigators are still trying to determine whether additional products, restaurants, retailers or distribution channels may be involved. That means other sources could still be identified in the coming weeks.

On top of that, Cyclospora is a seasonal illness. It typically peaks between May and the end of August. Health officials have said they expect cases to keep rising in the United States before this outbreak eventually slows down - and that likely includes Michigan as well.



If other restaurants or retailers could be involved, I recommend that people continue to take steps to lower their risk of getting sick. It's really important to stay informed since the investigation is still evolving. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration both regularly update recall notices and lists of affected products.

Next, please keep practicing good food safety. Don’t avoid all produce because fruits and vegetables remain an important part of a healthy diet. For now, health officials recommend buying whole heads of lettuce rather than pre-packaged salad mixes when possible. Remove the outer leaves and wash the remaining leaves thoroughly under running water.

Keep in mind, though, that this parasite can be difficult to remove, so washing alone cannot guarantee protection. For greens that can be cooked, cooking to an internal temperature of 158°F is the safest option.



Now, the good news is that the illness is treatable with antibiotics. If you develop symptoms such as persistent watery diarrhea, bloating, fatigue, nausea or unexplained weight loss, contact your family doctor. Early diagnosis and treatment can make a significant difference and help prevent prolonged illness.