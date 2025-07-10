Ask Dr. Nandi: What to know as the US sees the most measles cases in 33 years

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, the number of measles cases in the U.S. has reached a level not seen in 33 years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attributes the surge to a decrease in childhood vaccine coverage and measles outbreaks in some states.

Health experts are alarmed about this new information. Measles was officially declared eradicated in 2000, primarily because of a highly effective vaccination program. However, this latest data from the CDC shows the number of cases in the U.S. is the highest since 1992.

So far this year, there have been 1,288 confirmed reports of measles across 38 states. That’s a huge increase from last year when a total of 285 cases were reported.

Measles is one of the most transmissible diseases in the world. The virus can spread through direct person-to-person contact and through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours. Measles can cause serious health issues, especially in children younger than five.

Here in Southeast Michigan, there have been 18 confirmed measles cases so far this year. Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland, and Macomb counties have reported a total of 27 exposure sites. These are locations where someone with measles was present and may have potentially spread the virus to others.

The CDC recommends the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, known as MMR, as the best protection against measles. Children should get their first dose when they turn 1, and a second dose at age 4 through 6 before they start school.

Of course, vaccines are a personal choice. I would suggest you talk with your healthcare provider so that you can understand your options and the benefits of the vaccine.

