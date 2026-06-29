Ask Dr. Nandi: What to watch out for in extreme heat

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, dangerously high heat and humidity are predicted across Michigan this week, with conditions expected to continue through the holiday weekend. Extreme heat can become dangerous, and it’s important to be aware of how it can affect your health.

Extreme heat isn’t just uncomfortable; it can become a serious medical emergency. There are three main heat illnesses people should know about. First, there are heat cramps. These are muscle pains or spasms that happen in the legs, arms, or stomach. They can occur after sweating heavily, and they’re often your body’s way of saying it’s time to cool down and hydrate.

Next is heat exhaustion. Symptoms can include heavy sweating, feeling weak or dizzy, headaches, nausea, muscle cramps, pale skin, and even fainting. If heat exhaustion happens, move to a cool place right away, loosen clothing, and cool the body with water or wet cloths. Slowly sip fluids if they can be tolerated. But skip caffeinated drinks or alcohol. Plain water or sports drinks are best. If the person doesn’t improve, seek medical attention immediately.

Now, the biggest concern is heat stroke. This is when your body can no longer control its temperature, and your body temperature rises above 103 degrees. Watch for confusion, hot or dry skin, dizziness, headache, nausea, rapid pulse, or loss of consciousness. Call 911 immediately because heat stroke can damage the brain, and it can also be fatal. Cool the person down until help arrives.

So what can people do to stay cool and protect themselves during this stretch of dangerous heat?

First, stay hydrated. Drink fluids throughout the day and don’t wait until you’re thirsty. But if you have heart, kidney, or liver disease, or are on fluid restrictions, check with your doctor about what’s right for you.

Also, try to stay indoors as much as possible during the hottest part of the day. Keep your home cooler by closing shades or curtains during direct sunlight. If you don’t have air conditioning, try spending time in air-conditioned places like a library, shopping center, or community center.

Now, if you must be outside, wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and a wide-brimmed hat. Limit strenuous outdoor activity, find shade, and take frequent breaks.

And one more thing - check in on neighbors, family members, and anyone living alone. Heat illness can develop fast, especially in older adults, young children, people with chronic medical conditions, and those without air conditioning.

Finally, never leave children or pets in a parked car - not even for a minute.