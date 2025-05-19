Ask Dr. Nandi: What we know about Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis

In today’s Health Alert, former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread beyond the reproductive system. The news has many Americans wondering what this means for his health and what kind of treatment he might need.

It’s serious. While most prostate cancers are highly curable, Biden has been diagnosed with what's called metastatic prostate cancer. That means the cancer has spread outside the prostate, in this case, to the bones. This is considered an advanced stage. It’s harder to treat, and it’s not curable.

What’s more, his Gleason score is 9. Doctors use the Gleason score to grade prostate cancer, and it’s based on how the cancer cells look under a microscope. It ranges between 6 and 10, so 9 is a high score and means the cancer is very aggressive.

But there is some good news. The cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive. That means there are treatments that can slow it down.

Biden will likely receive hormonal therapy. It’s a treatment that either blocks testosterone or stops the body from making it. Prostate cancer cells use testosterone to grow. So, cutting off that fuel can slow the cancer down or even kill some of the cells.

Now, surgery and radiation usually aren’t good options at this stage, but doctors may also add targeted treatments or chemotherapy, depending on how he responds. Even though his cancer is advanced, newer therapies are showing strong results.

As for prognosis, every patient is different. But many men at this stage live four or five years, sometimes even longer.

I do want to mention that prostate cancer is very common and often doesn’t cause symptoms at first. But here are some signs to look for:



Trouble starting to urinate

A weak stream or stopping and starting

Going to the bathroom more often, especially at night

Burning or pain when urinating

Blood in your urine or semen

If you notice any of these, talk to your doctor right away. The American Cancer Society recommends that men get screened at age 50. But if you’re Black or have a family history, you should start at 45. When it’s caught early, prostate cancer is very treatable. But it’s still the second leading cause of cancer death in men.

So it is a serious diagnosis. But there are options. And with the right care, men like President Biden can still live with purpose and stay active for years.