Ask Dr. Nandi: What you need to know about this flu season as 3rd pediatric death is reported

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert - another tragic flu-related death in Michigan. Health officials say a third child has died, this time in Macomb County.

Just two weeks ago, two other children died - one from Wayne County, the other from Genesee County.

It’s absolutely heartbreaking when a child dies. As a parent, I can’t even imagine the pain their families are going through.

Health officials say this latest case involved a child infected with influenza A. We don’t have many details, like age or vaccine status, as they have not been released.

As for the possibility of more flu-related deaths, sadly, that’s still a real concern. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says they’re looking into several more suspected cases.

Unfortunately, flu vaccination rates in our state have not been great. About 2.7 million Michiganders—around 25%—have gotten their flu shot. But only 15% of those are children – that’s the lowest rate we’ve had in years.

Now, it’s been an unusually intense flu season. Flu-related outpatient hospital visits are at their highest in Michigan in 15 years. Adding to the concern, the CDC recently warned that this winter, the flu is surpassing COVID-19 as the deadlier virus.

Unfortunately, the agency estimates more than 16,000 flu-related deaths across all ages since October 2024 – including 86 children.

The good news is that we might have already reached the peak. According to Michigan’s latest weekly disease report ending February 22nd, flu cases dropped from over 8,300 to about 5,700 in just one week. And flu-like illnesses fell dramatically—from nearly 22,000 cases down to just over 7,200.

But don't get too excited, as we’re not out of the woods yet. That’s why I still recommend getting the flu shot if you haven’t already, especially for those at high risk, like adults aged 65 years and up and children under five. Most people 6 months and older are eligible.

Now, if you or your child start feeling sick—fever, chills, muscle aches, even vomiting or diarrhea in kids – I recommend testing. It’s important because flu symptoms can look a lot like other respiratory illnesses. Also, if the test is positive, consider antiviral medications. They can help shorten the illness and reduce complications.

Unfortunately, the flu is still out there, even though we are seeing signs of improvement. But we can all do our part to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

This Week on the Dr. Nandi Show

PTSD is an anxiety disorder triggered by traumatic events, but what is it really like to live with? Guest Nadine shares her powerful journey with Dr. Partha Nandi, MD, revealing how PTSD led to deep-seated fear, isolation, and struggles with depression. She opens up about the darkest moments of her life—and how she found strength in helping others heal. Plus, psychologist Dr. Michelle Golland joins the conversation to discuss symptoms, warning signs, and treatment options for this challenging condition. Tune in on Sunday, March 2nd at 2:30 am.

