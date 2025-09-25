Ask Dr. Nandi: What you need to know about using water during a boil water advisory

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, a massive water main break in Novi has left many residents under a boil water advisory. City officials say the advisory will stay in place until repairs are made and two water tests, taken 24 hours apart, come back negative.

So what does that mean for families?

Boil water advisories are issued as a precaution whenever the safety of the water supply is uncertain. That’s because when a water system loses pressure, bacterial contamination can occur. For instance, bacteria like E. coli or Shigella can be present, and these germs can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, or vomiting with or without a fever.

That’s why it’s important not to drink tap water without boiling it first. Boiling water actually kills these harmful organisms. So, how long should you boil it for? It should be at a full rolling boil for at least one minute, then let it cool.

And it’s not just tap water. You will need to boil filtered water from devices connected to the water line, like your fridge dispenser. That’s because filters alone won’t remove all harmful germs. Also, avoid using ice from your freezer, as freezing does not disinfect water.

Now, once you’ve boiled the water, you can use it for drinking, and other things like brushing your teeth, making ice, cooking, washing dishes, and preparing baby formula. Of course, you can also use bottled water and disposable plates and utensils.

For showering, bathing, or shaving, you can use tap water - unless you have recent surgical wounds. But avoid letting water get in your eyes, nose, or mouth. Parents of young kids might consider sponge baths. Handwashing with soap is still safe, but if you’re preparing food, use boiled water.

Now, should you be concerned if you already drank tap water, without boiling it first? Well, the risk of becoming ill is generally low. But anyone experiencing diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, or abdominal cramps should contact their healthcare provider - especially older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and young children, as they may be at higher risk of serious illness.

Boiling water may feel like an inconvenience, but following these precautions is the safest way to prevent illness in your household.

