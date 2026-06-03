Ask Dr. Nandi: What you should know about summer allergies, their triggers, and getting relief

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, summer is a favorite time of year for vacations, cookouts, and time spent outdoors. But for millions of people, it's also peak allergy season. So, what are summer allergies, and what triggers them?

I get asked that every year by my patients. People call them summer allergies, but in the scientific world, we call them seasonal allergies or allergic rhinitis.

They’re caused by an allergic reaction to things in the environment. During the warmer months, the biggest triggers are pollen from trees, grasses, and weeds, along with outdoor mold. And because it gets so hot, we can also spend more time indoors, where dust mites, pet dander, and indoor mold can trigger symptoms.

Now, when someone with allergies breathes in these triggers, their immune system overreacts because it thinks the allergen is an intruder. So it tries to protect the body by releasing chemicals. Unfortunately, this can lead to symptoms like sneezing, sinus pressure, itchy or watery eyes, a stuffy or runny nose, and even a scratchy throat. Many people also feel tired because allergy symptoms can make it harder to get a good night’s sleep.

So what can they do to find relief?

The first step is reducing your exposure to allergens. Keep an eye on pollen counts and when they’re high, stay indoors, keep your windows closed, and use air conditioning if you can. If you’re outside, protect your eyes from pollen by wearing sunglasses and a hat. Be sure to shower and change clothes afterward, as this can help keep pollen out of your home. It’s also a good idea to use air purifiers, vacuum frequently, replace furnace filters, and keep indoor humidity between 30% and 50%.

Now, when it comes to symptom relief, there are several treatment options. Home remedies include neti pots and warm drinks. There are also over-the-counter treatments like nasal allergy sprays and non-drowsy antihistamines.

If symptoms persist, or if you’re not sure whether you’re dealing with allergies or something else, talk to your family doctor or an allergist. Allergy testing can identify what’s triggering your symptoms and help guide treatment. Your doctor may also prescribe stronger medications if needed. And, you could also discuss allergy shots, which help build your tolerance to those triggers over time.

The good news is that avoiding triggers and using personalized treatments can really make a big difference and help you enjoy summertime.

