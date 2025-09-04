Ask Dr. Nandi: What's the deal with protein coffee? Here’s what you need to know

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, your morning cup of coffee is getting a protein boost. It’s the latest trend called high-protein coffee or “proffee”. But is it really good for you?

I’ve been getting asked about “proffee” by many of my patients. Protein coffee is exactly what it sounds like - coffee with protein added in. You can mix it with powders, shakes, or buy it ready-to-drink in cans or bottles. Many have 15 to 30 grams of protein and about the same caffeine as one or two regular coffees.

People like it because it gives you that morning caffeine boost and protein at the same time. Protein slows how quickly food moves through your stomach, and even slows the caffeine hit. That means you get a more stable release of caffeine instead of a spike and crash. So you stay more alert and focused.

Protein also plays other key roles. It helps build and repair muscle, strengthens bones, and supports your immune system.

Studies show that higher-protein breakfasts can help with appetite control, cut calories later in the day, and even reduce evening snacking. So for busy mornings or after a workout, protein coffee can feel like an easy solution.

Starting in late September, Starbucks will offer lattes with approximately 27 to 36 grams of protein and cold foams with roughly 15 grams.

While it may be convenient, protein coffee is not a replacement for real meals. A balanced breakfast with real foods is still the best way to start your day. Whole foods give you a variety of nutrients and amino acids that support your muscles, metabolism, and help you feel satisfied longer.

As for downsides to these drinks, they can be expensive, and you don’t want to overdo the caffeine. Also, many premade protein versions have added sugars or sweeteners, so always check the label. If you have diabetes or prediabetes, that’s especially important. People with kidney disease or dairy sensitivities should also be cautious. Too much protein can strain the kidneys. And dairy-based powders can cause stomach pain, gas, or diarrhea.

Now, if you enjoy coffee and want a little more protein, these drinks can be a fun addition. They’re handy if you often skip breakfast or need something quick after a workout. But don’t let them replace healthy meals. A balanced diet is still the best way to get lasting benefits.

