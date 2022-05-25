Ask Dr. Nandi: WHO confirms more cases, but says Monkeypox outbreak is containable

(WXYZ) — Monkeypox cases continue to spread with 131 confirmed cases and 106 suspected cases in 19 countries. Despite the rise in numbers, the outbreak of Monkeypox is containable – that’s according to the World Health Organization.

The World Health Organization does not know if the spike in cases was the “tip of the iceberg” or if cases have already peaked. Health experts believe that most of the cases were spread through sexual contact - with many of the cases in the UK and Europe found in gay or bisexual men.

Now, Monkeypox is not considered a sexually transmitted disease, but it can spread through close contact. People can get infected through contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids of infected animals or humans. It can also be contracted via respiratory droplets, or by touching contaminated materials.

So far, most of the reported infections have not been severe. Symptoms typically include fever, muscle aches, headaches, and lesions or a bumpy rash - and these often clear up within two to four weeks.

But, despite the fact that current cases have so far been mild, the CDC reports that Monkeypox is fatal in as many as 1 to 11% of people who become infected. And that’s why some countries are taking precautionary measures. They’re recommending that at-risk adults who’ve been exposed to the virus get vaccinated with the smallpox vaccine.

I understand the concern. And I’m getting these same questions from patients because it’s very unusual to have this many cases of monkeypox spread so quickly outside of Africa. In Africa, the virus is endemic so cases there aren’t unusual.

But according to health officials, a mutation is most likely not behind this outbreak. Also, health experts are not expecting monkeypox to spread like COVID. It’s not as contagious and does not spread like Omicron

So what might be behind this outbreak? Most likely, it’s human behavior. This means this outbreak could be contained with early intervention. That includes contact tracing, isolation for those who are infected, and targeted vaccinations.

What’s important to remember, is that transmission can happen through close contact. So people, especially gay and bisexual men, should be aware that skin-to-skin contact can cause infection. And that the virus can enter through broken skin and the respiratory tract.

As of now, monkeypox is still considered a rare infection. And, there’s not a huge risk to the general public at this point in time.