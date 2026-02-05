Ask Dr. Nandi: Why Enlicitide may offer a new option for millions with high cholesterol

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, a promising new type of pill dramatically lowered artery-clogging cholesterol in a study of patients at high risk for heart attacks. Early research suggests it may lower LDL cholesterol in patients who need more than statins alone.

This new pill is called Enlicitide. It’s still experimental, but the results are getting a lot of attention.

Now, most cholesterol medicines people are familiar with, like statins, work by blocking an enzyme the liver uses to make cholesterol. This helps the liver clear more cholesterol from the blood. But for some folks, statins are not enough to lower their LDL, or “bad” cholesterol. So, they may need PCSK9 inhibitors, which are injectable medications. These work by stopping a protein called PCSK9, which breaks down LDL receptors. Those receptors act like tiny “catchers” on liver cells that pull bad cholesterol out of the blood.

That’s where Enlicitide could help. It has the same effect as these PCSK9 inhibitors, but in pill form. In a large study of over 2,900 high-risk patients who were being treated for high cholesterol, researchers found that adding this daily pill lowered LDL cholesterol by as much as 60 percent in just six months. Not only is that a very significant drop, but if approved, it could become the first pill form of a PCSK9 inhibitor.

This pill would likely be aimed at people who are already taking statins and following medical advice - but still aren’t getting their LDL low enough. That includes folks who’ve had a heart attack or stroke.

Unfortunately, heart disease is the number one killer in this country, and high LDL cholesterol plays a big role. That’s why doctors focus so much on getting those numbers down.

As for side effects of Enlicitide, researchers didn’t see safety differences between people taking the experimental pill and those taking a placebo over a year. The main drawback was that the pill needs to be taken on an empty stomach.

It’s also important to note that while this pill lowers cholesterol very effectively, researchers are still studying whether that reduction translates into fewer heart attacks, strokes, or deaths. A much larger study is underway to answer that question, and those results take time.

