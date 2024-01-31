Barometric Pressure Headache: Can Weather Trigger Headaches or Migraines?

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, have you ever wondered whether your headache or migraine was triggered by weather changes? If so, you’re not alone. Some people are more sensitive to shifts in barometric pressure.

Many people refer to this as a Barometric Pressure Headache. You see, barometric pressure is the weight or pressure of the air around us. It’s measured by a scientific instrument called a barometer and it can help to predict weather changes.

For instance, a drop in pressure could mean that snow, rain, or a storm is heading our way. Or if the pressure rises, this usually indicates that the weather will improve. But how do these changes trigger headaches or migraines?

Well, our heads have these air pockets called sinuses. Most people have four pairs of sinus cavities located between the eyes and nose, and they’re all interconnected. Now, when the barometric pressure shifts, it affects not only the air pressure outside your body but also the air inside your sinuses. This can force fluid into surrounding tissues and disrupt the balance of fluids.

For some people, it’s the fall in barometric pressure that is triggering. For others, it's a quick rise in temperatures. But any big changes in the weather can mean a migraine or headache is in the forecast for some folks. However, even a small shift can bring on a headache or make migraines worse for some people.

When weather changes are in the forecast, here is my advice:



Eat a balanced diet. Avoid foods that contain caffeine, MSG, and nitrates as they might trigger a migraine.

Stay hydrated. Fluid shifts in blood vessels can lead to headaches, so try to drink a minimum of eight glasses of water per day.

Get enough sleep. Both sleep deprivation and excessive sleep can trigger migraines, so be sure to keep a consistent sleep schedule that’s right for you.

Manage stress. Exercise, lifestyle changes, and relaxation techniques can lower your stress and help you avoid stress hormones that can lead to headaches.

Keep a headache diary. This can help you figure out your triggers and what treatments are most effective.

Keep rescue medications on hand. If you don’t have any, please discuss options with your doctor. There are also natural remedies you can consider, like Magnesium oxide, Vitamin B2, and Coenzyme Q10.

If you often get migraines or they're causing issues in your life, make sure to talk with your doctor. They can help you figure out what might be causing your migraines and find the best ways to treat them.